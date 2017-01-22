IsraelNationalNews.com
Fatal accident near Nazareth

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died at Nazareth's Italian Hospital from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car on Highway 79 next to the Galilee city.

Another person suffered light injuries in the accident.



