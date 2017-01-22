A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died at Nazareth's Italian Hospital from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car on Highway 79 next to the Galilee city.
Another person suffered light injuries in the accident.
News BriefsTevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17
Fatal accident near Nazareth
