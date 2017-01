15:24 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Trump reacts to demonstrations, inauguration ratings United States President Donald Trump put out two messages on the Twitter social network on Sunday. The first one said, "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."



The second one read, "Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!"



