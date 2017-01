15:15 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Highway 357 blocked near Tzur Hadassah-HAZMAT possible Route 357 is blocked to traffic in both directions from Tzur Hadassah to Meta' due to an overturned truck. Police suspect a hazardous-materials incident



