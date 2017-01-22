IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17

State Prosecutor:Weigh prosecution of negligent parents

State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan announced an instruction meant to outline a policy for prosecution and punishment of negligent parents causing death or serious injury to their children.

It was established that "In the case of [such] negligence, the prosecutor will give serious consideration to the specific circumstances of the tragedy, and the general tendency will be to not request jail time in practice or community service, unless unique circumstances warrant it, as in cases of serious negligence."



