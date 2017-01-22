Liberman: Regional arrangement required

Speaking with former US General David Petraeus this morning in Jerusalem, Defense Minister Liberman said that the main task of the US in the Middle East at the moment needs to be the establishment of an "anti-terror coalition" which would include moderate Arab countries and Israel.

He said that the success of such a coalition would provide the basis for an extensive regional arrangement between Israel and Arab countries which would include a solution to the Palestinian refugee issue within the framework of population and land transfers.