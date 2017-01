10:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Petition to suspend Netanyahu from Communications Min. Opposition Chairman Isaac Herzog submitted this morning a petition to the Supreme Court calling to distance PM Netanyahu from his concurrent position as Communications Minister on grounds of conflict of interest in light of recent allegations against him.



