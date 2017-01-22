09:33 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Senior IDF officer suspended after thefts from his car IDF Head of Northern Command Aviv Kohavi suspended a senior officer after classified documents and a special cellular device used by the IDF were stolen from the officer's car. Military investigative police have opened an investigation.



