PA organizations: Embassy move would 'ignite a fire'

The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, a coalition comprised of representatives of all the organizations operating in the Palestinian Authority including Fatah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, on Saturday warned against President Donald Trump’s planned move of the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In a statement, the coalition warned that moving the embassy would "ignite a fire in the region" because Jerusalem is "an occupied city under international law" and such a move would be considered a "full partnership with the open war against our people."