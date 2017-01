19:26 Reported News Briefs Tevet 23, 5777 , 21/01/17 Tevet 23, 5777 , 21/01/17 Community describes ramming victim as 'happy and bubbly' Read more



Police identify ramming victim as 10-year-old Thalia Hakin, Jewish community leaders express shock and mourning. ► ◄ Last Briefs