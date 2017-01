18:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 23, 5777 , 21/01/17 Tevet 23, 5777 , 21/01/17 Explosion kills 4 in DP camp near Syria-Jordan border An explosion near a displaced persons camp near the Syrian-Jordanian border killed four Syrian refugees. The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a car bomb near a local market.







► ◄ Last Briefs