At least 25 people were killed in a blast in a Parachinar, Pakistan vegetable market.
The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, and said they were aiming to kill Shiites.
Tags:Pakistan
18:04
Reported
News BriefsTevet 23, 5777 , 21/01/17
Blast in Pakistani vegetable market kills 25
