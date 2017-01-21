IsraelNationalNews.com
Blast in Pakistani vegetable market kills 25

At least 25 people were killed in a blast in a Parachinar, Pakistan vegetable market.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, and said they were aiming to kill Shiites.



