Reported News Briefs Tevet 23, 5777 , 21/01/17

Blast in Pakistani vegetable market kills 25

At least 25 people were killed in a blast in a Parachinar, Pakistan vegetable market. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, and said they were aiming to kill Shiites.







