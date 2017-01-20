Austria arrests suspected terrorist

Austrian armed commandos on Friday arrested a man suspected of planning a terrorist attack in Vienna, police said, according to AFP.

"In recent days indications have grown of an actual suspect planning a supposed act of terror, and Vienna police... immediately began investigating and implemented security measures," spokeswoman Irina Steier told the news agency.

