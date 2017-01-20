Israel condemns Belgium for planning to interrogate Livni

Israel on Friday denounced what it called the "cynical exploitation" of Belgium's judicial system, after Belgian prosecutors confirmed they wanted to question former minister Tzipi Livni over alleged “war crimes”.

Livni was expected to visit Brussels to meet Jewish leaders in the city but "cancelled three or four days before," a spokesman for the event said.

