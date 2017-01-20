Conference of Presidents congratulates Trump

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Friday congratulated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on their inauguration.

Stephen M. Greenberg, Chairman and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents said, “We congratulate President Trump and Vice President Pence on their inauguration and wish them well as they begin a new era of leadership for the United States of America. The transfer of power to the new administration is in keeping with the America’s traditions and our democratic process.

“We welcome President Trump’s acknowledgement of the need to heal the divisions in our country, to improve the lives of all Americans, to reinforce alliances and to strengthen our security.

“We look forward to working with President Trump and his administration to deepen the historic special relationship between the U.S. and Israel, enhance the safety and security of the Jewish state and its people and on other issues of vital importance to the American Jewish community. Among these are the multiple threats posed by Iran, promoting peaceful resolutions wherever possible, standing forcefully against terrorism and its backers, and fighting anti-Semitism and racism.”

