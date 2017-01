A Hamas terrorist was killed on Friday as a tunnel collapsed in southern Gaza, the terrorist group which controls Gaza said, according to the AFP news agency.

The group said Yussef al-Agha died in Khan Yunis in the collapse of a "resistance tunnel", the type dug for terror operations against Israel.

