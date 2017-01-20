Trump to develop missile system against Iran

The Trump administration intends to develop a "state of the art" missile defense system to protect against attacks from Iran and North Korea, the White House said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The statement, posted on the White House website within minutes of President Donald Trump's inauguration, did not provide details on whether the system would differ from those already under development, its cost or how it would be paid for.

