Ehud Banai: It's hard to accept that Meir is no longer with us

Singer and songwriter Ehud Banai wrote a post on Facebook on Friday, marking the one week anniversary of the death of his cousin, Meir Banai.

"A week after his death and the heart has yet to realize that our beloved Meir is no longer with us. This past week the air was filled with his songs, and it was revealed how his words, his voice and his soul were engraved in the hearts of so many people who remember moments, places and situations that he touched and brought comfort, joy, and a sense of a common destiny," he wrote.

