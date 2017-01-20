News Briefs

The Consul General of Israel in New York, Danny Dayan, said Friday that it would be better not to come out with reckless statements about the expected policies of the new administration in Washington and wait patiently for mechanisms of coordination to be established between the two countries.

"We will do wisely if we wait for the first meeting between Netanyahu and Trump, which is expected soon, and then we will can start working," Dayan told Kol Yisrael radio.

He noted that there were differences of opinion between Israel and the Obama administration on the Palestinian issue, but at the same time stressed that we are at a peak period when it comes to cooperation and strategic intelligence with the United States. Dayan also said that there is no doubt that it was time to move the American embassy to Jerusalem.

