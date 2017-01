12:46 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17 Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17 Mandelblit: My investigation of the PM is required by law Read more



Attorney General says that neglecting to investigate the PM would be a disgrace to his position. "It is not a choice - it is an obligation."