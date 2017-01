09:38 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17 Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17 Likud Minister: We are all praying for seriousness and bravery Read more



Likud Minister expresses optimism that Trump will stay true to promise to move embassy to J'lem. "If US acts, other countries will follow." ► ◄ Last Briefs