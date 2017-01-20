IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17

Australia: One dead after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

At least one person was killed on Friday after a car plowed through pedestrians in the Bourke St. mall in Melbourne, Australia.

The Australian Sky News reported that at least eight others were injured. A suspect has been arrested.



