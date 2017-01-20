At least one person was killed on Friday after a car plowed through pedestrians in the Bourke St. mall in Melbourne, Australia.
The Australian Sky News reported that at least eight others were injured. A suspect has been arrested.
Australia: One dead after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne
