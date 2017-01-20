Civil Administration gives green light to Amona relocation

The Civil Administration announced on Thursday evening that after examining Palestinian Arab claims of ownership of four “absentee property” lots to which the community of Amona is expected to be relocated, it was determined that only one of the four properties have ownership claims and, as such, will not be part of the relocation plan.

The relocation process will continue as planned with regard to the three other properties. It is estimated that the three remaining lots will have sufficient area on which to set up homes for the 40 families living in Amona today.