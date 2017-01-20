News Briefs

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit off the Solomon Islands on Thursday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 20 miles west of Kirakira. There were no initial reports of damage and no tsunami threat.
News BriefsTevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17
6.8-magnitude earthquake felt in Solomon Islands
