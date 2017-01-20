02:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17 Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17 6.8-magnitude earthquake felt in Solomon Islands A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit off the Solomon Islands on Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 20 miles west of Kirakira. There were no initial reports of damage and no tsunami threat.



