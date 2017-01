02:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17 Tevet 22, 5777 , 20/01/17 Chief of Staff has cancerous tumor removed IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot on Thursday underwent surgery to remove his prostate due to a cancerous tumor. The Chief of Staff was hospitalized in the urology department at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva and was operated upon by Prof. Jack Baniel. The operation took several hours and was successful. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs