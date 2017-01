22:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Livni to AIPAC: Israel needs a new 'Bush letter' from Trump Read more



Ex-Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni tells AIPAC Israel needs letter guaranteeing support from Trump for construction in 'settlement' blocs. ► ◄ Last Briefs