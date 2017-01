17:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 'Don't write about the Mossad - it's illegal' Read more



Israel plans to criminalize collecting or releasing any data on the Mossad. Transgressors would receive 7 years to lifetime in prison.