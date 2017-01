16:27 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Personal rabbinical documents reveal their thoughts & queries Read more



Treasure trove of documents from rabbinical figures from the Chasam Sofer to Lubavitcher Rebbe going up for auction. ► ◄ Last Briefs