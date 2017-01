Hezbollah claims that the Israel Defense Forces crossed the "Blue Line" Lebanese border near the village of Adaisseh, across from the Upper Galilee panhandle, to install a piece of spy equipment, according to the Al-Mayadeen website.

The terror organization also claimed that the IDF removed a dirt embankment at the spot that was erected by the Lebanese side. The IDF has refused to comment on the report, according to Channel 2 Television.