The Israel Police conducted a major exercise on Thursday in cooperation with Magen David Adom and other emergency rescue bodies, firefighters, and and the Netivei Yisrael highway company, in order to examine the general preparedness of rescue and emergency agencies for the opening of the Harel tunnels on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway.

The exercise examined several scenarios dealing with a mass-casualty event, including fires and accidents, and the extricating of victims.