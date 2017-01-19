20 days for soldier who handed out pro-Azariya leaflets

An recent recruit to the Israel Defense forces was sentenced on Thursday to 20 days detention after passing out hundreds of leaflets at the Tel Hashomer base in support of Elor Azariya, who is awaiting sentencing on a manslaughter conviction in last March's death of a wounded terrorist. The leaflets read, "The Israel Defense Forces are abandoning their troops. We aren't! Until they release Elor Azariya, we are not enlisting."

An attorney for the Honenu legal-aid organization, which represented the soldier, said it would have been better if a commander would have taken the time to explain the norms of behavior in the army to the soldier rather than to try him for expressing his opinion.