An indictment was submitted to the Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Thursday, charging former director Uriah Gazit of the Tekoa yeshiva with defrauding a company that published manuscripts of millions of shekels and stealing about 690,000 shekels from the yeshiva.

He is accused of forging dozens of documents, including government documents with the signature of the treasurer and the finance ministry's comptroller, as well as minutes of the Knesset Finance Committee.