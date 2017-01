13:50 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Diapora Museum receives huge donation Read more



The Diaspora Museum in Tel Aviv has received a 10 million dollar donation - the largest in the museum's history - from the San Francisco-based Koret foundation. ► ◄ Last Briefs