12:50 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Free legal aid for harassed haredi soldiers? Attorney Ahaz Ben-Ari, who serves as legal adviser to the defense establishment, has asked the Justice Ministry for legal assistance to haredi soldiers who have been harassed because of being inducted into the Israel Defense Forces. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs