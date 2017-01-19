ADL issues security advisory to US Jewish institutions

The Anti-Defamation League announced on Wednesday that it has issued a security advisory to Jewish institutions in the United States following a series of bomb threats to Jewish community centers in at least 16 states. ADL is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with federal and local law enforcement across the country.

In a media release, ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said, “Although so far these threats do not appear to be credible, we are recommending that Jewish communal institutions review their security procedures and remain in close contact with law enforcement.”

ADL issued an additional Security Advisory detailing reports from several companies and business around the country which have received anti-Semitic faxes in recent days. That alert reminded all institutions of the importance of protecting their computer networks and systems.