12:26 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Lapid: Appointing Kara Minister - governmental corruption Read more



Yesh Atid chairman attacks intention to appoint Ayoub Kara, saying "a minister without portfolio is a man who officially has no job." ► ◄ Last Briefs