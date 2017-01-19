Brother of terrorist arrested for 'shoot a cop" post

A 46-year-old resident of the Israeli-Arab city of Taibe has been arrested on suspicion of making threats after a posting on his Facebook page that included a picture of his brother who was killed about a year ago after he attacked a policeman with a knife, accompanied by the words "May his memory be blessed. The policeman must be shot, I'm ready on your behalf."

Indictments were submitted at the end of his interrogation, as well as a request to keep him in custody through to the end of the legal proceedings against him.