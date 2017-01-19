Did MK Tibi photograph court session?

There was an uproar in the Jerusalem District Court, Thursday morning, after Member of Knesset Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) allegedly used his cellular phone to take pictures of a hearing in the case of Border Guard Ben Deri, accused of killing a Palestinian Authority rioter in 2014.

Photography in a courtroom is generally prohibited. A number of those present raised the possibility that Tibi took pictures of the defendant. When asked by the judge in the case, he denied the allegations. After he left the courtroom, he refused to subject his phone to examination by security personnel.