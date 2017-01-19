Injured police officer's condition improving

Improvement was reported Thursday morning in the condition of the policeman who suffered leg injuries during incidents associated with the demolition of illegal structures in the Negev Bedouin community of Umm Al-Hiran, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

Surgery was performed on the officer on Wednesday at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva', where more surgery is expected on Friday. Also recovering at the hospital is Member of Knesset Osama Sa'adi (Joint Arab List), who suffered light injuries.