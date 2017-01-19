AG mulls indicting haredi incitement against soldiers

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will hold a discussion next month with representatives of the Ministry of Defence to examine the possibility of filing charges against people identified haredi-religious Jews who instigate abuse of haredi soldiers.

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan, initiated the discussion after it was learned that the committee appointed to deal with the matter, with participation of representatives of the prosecutor's office, police and military, had no authority to file charges against instigators. He announced the scheduling of the meeting during a Thursday session of the Knesset Subcommittee on Personnel in the Israel Defense Forces.