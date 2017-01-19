Tzur Hadassah blames contractor for 'Green Line breach'

Chairman Shlomi Magnezi of the town council in the Judean Hills community of Tzur Hadassah has blamed a contractor's mistake for the building of a new neighborhood that will spill over the 1949 Armistice Line, which forms part of the town's border.

Responding to a report by Haaretz that claims part of the work has approached the neighboring Palestinian Authority village of Wadi Fuchin, Magnezi said, "Someone apparently slipped over the line that was supposed to be. If that happened, we are protesting about it and want to go back to the [real] lines. We do not want to harm our neighbors in Wadi Fuchin."