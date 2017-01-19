Erdan seeks probe of MKs for criminal incitement

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan claimed, Thursday that the Shabak Israel Security Agency has further evidence supporting the conclusion that Wednesday's ramming death of a police officer was a terror attack.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Erdan also attacked the chairman of the Joint Arab List in the Knesset and said, "I will turn to the Attorney General to examine the incitement committed by Ayman Odeh and his friends, and see if it's not a criminal offense that [parliamentary] immunity does not cover."