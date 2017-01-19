Personal information posted on Postal Authority website

Personal details of hundreds of people and details of orders carried out abroad have been posted accidentally on the website of the Postal Authority, according to a Thursday morning report by Israel Defense Forces Radio.

A link that was supposed to be blocked from the public was discovered accidentally on the network, when it was open to everyone. It contained details of payment transactions to customs, including full name, the order number, how much money was paid and when. Following an inquiry from the station, the link was closed. The Postal Authority says credit card details were not exposed, and it was an isolated failure, probably due to the upgrade of the site.