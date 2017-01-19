50 years of reunification marked with tour of Jerusalem

A special conference of the Zionist Council in Israel and the World Zionist Organization is being held in Jerusalem to mark June's 50th anniversary of the unification of the capital and 120 years since the first Zionist Congress.

Among the participants are Chairman Avraham Duvdevani of the World Zionist Organization, WZO Deputy Chairman and Chairman of WZO Israel Jacob Hagoel, Chairman Yigal Bibi the Zionist Council Zionist Council Manager Yigal Brand. The conference will feature of tour of Jerusalem by 70 heads of local authorities and Housing Minister Yoav Galant.