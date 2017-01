08:59 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Injured senior found in Haifa A 70-year-old man was found, unconscious with head injuries, Thursday morning on Emek Hazeitim Street in Haifa. The circumstances were not immediately clear.



