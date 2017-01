08:16 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Highway 1 closed between Latrun and Jerusalem overnight The Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway (Route 1) will close between the Latrun Interchange and the Ginot Sakharov exit in Jerusalem between 10:00 Thursday evening and 10:00 Friday morning in final preparation for Friday morning's opening of the Harel Tunnels and the Motza Bridge.



