IsraelNationalNews.com
08:09
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17

Phone smuggling to security prisoner foiled

It has been disclosed that police and the Shabak Israel Security Agency thwarted an attempt on Wednesday to smuggle cellular telephones and cash to security prisoner serving a life sentence in a southern prison.

Authorities found three cellphones and cash on the alleged smuggler. They questioned him and the intended recipient. The suspects face a remand hearing on Thursday. They are being investigated on suspicion of a series of serious crimes including, criminal conspiracy, acquisition of property for terrorism and violation of Israel Prisons Services regulations.



Last Briefs