  Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17

Shots fired at Dalyat Al-Carmel house

Shots were fired around 1:00 Thursday morning at the house of a resident of the Haifa suburb of Dalyat Al-Carmel in his fifties.

There were no injuries but the outer wall of the house was damaged. Police are investigating.



