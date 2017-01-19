Shots were fired around 1:00 Thursday morning at the house of a resident of the Haifa suburb of Dalyat Al-Carmel in his fifties.
There were no injuries but the outer wall of the house was damaged. Police are investigating.
Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17
Shots fired at Dalyat Al-Carmel house
