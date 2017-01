Germany's vice chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, on Wednesday blasted remarks by a prominent member of the German right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, who suggested that Germany should end its decades-long tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

Bjoern Hoecke also criticized the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, saying, "We Germans, our people, are the only people in the world who have planted a monument of shame in the heart of the capital.”