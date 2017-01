02:31 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Auschwitz museum appeals for personal SS documents Read more



Director of Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum appeals to Germans and Austrians to donate documents related to the SS staff of the camp. ► ◄ Last Briefs