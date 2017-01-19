Dismissed Army Radio broadcaster: I don't support ramming attacks

Khen Elmaleh, the radio broadcaster who was fired from the Galgalatz radio station after she appeared to express sympathy with the terrorist who carried out the car ramming attack in the Negev Bedouin village of Umm Al-Hiran, responded on Wednesday night to her dismissal in a post on Facebook.

"I do not support ramming attacks. I will not let the headlines turn me into someone who supports killing. I saw with my own eyes people who were pushed into a corner, tied onto gas tanks, fighting back, becoming criminals and outlaws in an instant just because they demonstrated and defended their rights. The media which wrote these shocking headlines can keep looking, Army Radio and Yaron Dekel – I’ll settle the score with them when the storm passes," she wrote.